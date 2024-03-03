Fmr LLC Grows Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

Fmr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned approximately 8.99% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $32,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 65.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 196.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 39.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 172.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 53.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Stock Performance

BHB stock opened at $24.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $378.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.73. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $19.55 and a 1-year high of $30.37.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Bar Harbor Bankshares ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.40 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Research analysts forecast that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.97%.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides banking and nonbanking products and services primarily to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

