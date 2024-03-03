Fmr LLC Has $32.19 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fmr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 619,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,067 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.67% of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF worth $32,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth $42,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 246.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $64.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.72 and its 200-day moving average is $56.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

