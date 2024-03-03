Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,457 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,158 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.92.

Fortive Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $85.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $86.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. Fortive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $787,669.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 in the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

