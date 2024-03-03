Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Forza X1, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRZA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, an increase of 69.5% from the January 31st total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Forza X1 Stock Up 4.4 %

FRZA stock opened at $0.57 on Friday. Forza X1 has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $3.98. The company has a market cap of $9.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forza X1

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Forza X1 during the second quarter worth about $492,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Forza X1 during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Forza X1 during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 0.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forza X1 Company Profile

