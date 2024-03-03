Fox Run Management L.L.C. Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,070 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 534.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 184 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 89.0% in the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total value of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,823,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 24,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.00, for a total value of $9,107,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 183,761 shares in the company, valued at $67,807,809. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.12, for a total transaction of $1,341,414.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 570,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,823,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,072,984 shares of company stock worth $30,928,803. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $415.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.55. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $245.61 and a 12-month high of $420.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $62.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.14 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 36.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Microsoft from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

