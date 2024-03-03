Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT) Short Interest Update

Freight Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 70.9% from the January 31st total of 33,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 771,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Freight Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRGT opened at $1.55 on Friday. Freight Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $34.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

Get Freight Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freight Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGT. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freight Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Freight Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freight Technologies during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Freight Technologies Company Profile

Freight Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates a transportation logistics technology platform that offers truckload freight services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Its Fr8App technology platform offers an online portal and a mobile application that provide third-party logistics services to companies in the freight transportation market; a transport management solution for customers to manage their own fleet; and freight brokerage support and customer services based on the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.