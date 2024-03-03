Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $102.43 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.43.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Freshpet from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Shares of FRPT opened at $110.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.06 and a beta of 1.23. Freshpet has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.30.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 7,130 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.53, for a total transaction of $773,818.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,127.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 617.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

