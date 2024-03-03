FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 59.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,821,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,044,000 after acquiring an additional 676,599 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FTI Consulting during the 4th quarter worth about $44,979,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 389,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,413,000 after purchasing an additional 110,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,226,000 after purchasing an additional 110,448 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $576,564.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,336,565.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon purchased 1,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.96 per share, for a total transaction of $249,715.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,504.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,656 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.08, for a total transaction of $576,564.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 29,190 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,565.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE FCN opened at $204.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.60. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.39 and a twelve month high of $232.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.12.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $924.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

