FY2024 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.63. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

CPX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. CIBC cut their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.27.

Shares of TSE CPX opened at C$38.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$38.08. Capital Power has a 52-week low of C$35.11 and a 52-week high of C$46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Capital Power’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

