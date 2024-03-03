FY2025 Earnings Estimate for AutoZone, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) – DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AutoZone in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will earn $172.30 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $159.54. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $3,025.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $151.24 per share.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $24.64 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AZO. UBS Group raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,020.76.

AZO stock opened at $3,035.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,712.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,620.84. AutoZone has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $3,038.68. The company has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,807 shares of company stock worth $47,821,141. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

