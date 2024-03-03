FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Emera Incorporated Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Emera in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.32 per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Emera from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Emera from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Emera from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Emera from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Emera from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$55.20.

EMA stock opened at C$47.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. Emera has a 1-year low of C$43.67 and a 1-year high of C$59.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$48.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.717 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Emera’s payout ratio is 66.13%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

