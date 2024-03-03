FY2025 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Reduced by Analyst

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $12.20 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $13.49. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $258.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lowe’s Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.22 per share.

LOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $244.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.37. The company has a market capitalization of $140.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $245.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1,987.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 318,848 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $71,964,000 after buying an additional 303,575 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 115.6% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 15,612 shares during the period. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,669,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

