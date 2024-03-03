FY2028 Earnings Estimate for Biofrontera Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for Biofrontera in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff forecasts that the company will earn $3.62 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Biofrontera’s current full-year earnings is ($14.61) per share.
Biofrontera Trading Up 6.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BFRI opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.55. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.
About Biofrontera
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug for use in combination with the BF-RhodoLED lamp series, for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.
