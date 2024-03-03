FY2028 Earnings Estimate for Biofrontera Inc. Issued By Roth Capital (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for Biofrontera in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital analyst J. Aschoff forecasts that the company will earn $3.62 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Biofrontera’s current full-year earnings is ($14.61) per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFRI opened at $0.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.55. Biofrontera has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFRI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 90,394 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Biofrontera during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Biofrontera by 41.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company offers Ameluz, a prescription drug for use in combination with the BF-RhodoLED lamp series, for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp.

