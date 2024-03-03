Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $5,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares in the company, valued at $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 26,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $1,301,598.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 242,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,851,620.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.31, for a total value of $78,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 147,710 shares in the company, valued at $7,283,580.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,614 shares of company stock worth $2,621,353 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 7.41. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.42%.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLPI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

