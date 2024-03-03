Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Director Sells $4,596,800.00 in Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.68, for a total value of $4,596,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 623,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,488,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gartner Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IT opened at $471.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.60 and a 12 month high of $471.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $453.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a return on equity of 156.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IT. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

