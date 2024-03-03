Gary Seeds Sells 163,975 Shares of Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Stock

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) EVP Gary Seeds sold 163,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $1,562,681.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,700.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of HLMN opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $347.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Hillman Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 30.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,540,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,883,000 after buying an additional 362,743 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 2.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 171,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hillman Solutions by 34.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 14,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $10,929,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.50 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Hillman Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

