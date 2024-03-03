GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GDS were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 23.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 6.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 16,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS opened at $6.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $20.88.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.94.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

