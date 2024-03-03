Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Stock Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,533 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 233,911.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,559,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,839,000 after buying an additional 21,550,300 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $459,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gerdau during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Gerdau alerts:

Gerdau Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Gerdau stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.73. Gerdau S.A. has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $6.16.

Gerdau Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0202 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

Separately, Bank of America cut Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

Read Our Latest Report on GGB

Gerdau Profile

(Free Report)

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.