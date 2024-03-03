GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,991 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in GH Research were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHRS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GH Research by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 59,228 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GH Research by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 524,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 34,779 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in GH Research by 98.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in GH Research by 2.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,303,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after purchasing an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in GH Research by 136.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter.

GH Research Trading Down 4.3 %

GHRS stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. GH Research PLC has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $14.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GH Research ( NASDAQ:GHRS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that GH Research PLC will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of GH Research from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

GH Research Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD.

