Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSE:GSAT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,432,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Globalstar worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Globalstar by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 223,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,594,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 29,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Globalstar stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. Globalstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Globalstar ( NYSE:GSAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 14.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $52.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.06 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,540,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,593,002.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James F. Lynch acquired 500,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.73 per share, with a total value of $865,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,540,720 shares in the company, valued at $14,775,445.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Lynch bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.67 per share, for a total transaction of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,540,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,593,002.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications.

