Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives $244.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $244.50.
Several brokerages have recently commented on GLOB. Itau BBA Securities lowered Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Globant from $266.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 price objective (down previously from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Globant from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globant
Globant Price Performance
Shares of GLOB opened at $222.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.37. Globant has a 1 year low of $135.40 and a 1 year high of $251.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $232.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.13.
Globant Company Profile
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
