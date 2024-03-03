GMS (NYSE:GMS) PT Raised to $88.00

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price objective on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on GMS from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

GMS opened at $90.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average of $72.62. GMS has a 52 week low of $50.93 and a 52 week high of $92.81.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GMS will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William Forrest Bell sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $165,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,396 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,773,000 after purchasing an additional 154,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of GMS by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,482,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,005 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of GMS by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,596,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,429,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,068,000 after buying an additional 456,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in GMS by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,018,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,967,000 after buying an additional 76,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

