Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $37.06, but opened at $33.28. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Golden Entertainment shares last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 36,177 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other news, CFO Charles Protell sold 10,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $414,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 643,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,397,563. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Golden Entertainment by 156.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 609,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,817,000 after buying an additional 371,850 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $851,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 9.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 359,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 33.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 389,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,312,000 after purchasing an additional 98,186 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $979.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Golden Entertainment owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform, consisting of a portfolio of gaming and hospitality assets that focus on casino, branded taverns and distributed gaming operations. Golden Entertainment operates over 16,700 slots, over 100 table games, and over 6,200 hotel rooms.

