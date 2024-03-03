Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,400 shares, a growth of 73.7% from the January 31st total of 430,800 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Greenwave Technology Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWAV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,123 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Greenwave Technology Solutions worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Price Performance

GWAV opened at $0.74 on Friday. Greenwave Technology Solutions has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.67.

Greenwave Technology Solutions Company Profile

Greenwave Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates metal recycling facilities in Virginia, Ohio, and North Carolina. The company, through its 11 metal recycling facilities, collects, classifies, and processes raw scrap ferrous and nonferrous metals for recycling iron, steel, aluminum, copper, lead, stainless steel, and zinc.

