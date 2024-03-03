Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Short Interest Up 23.0% in February

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,266,300 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 5,096,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,221.9 days.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance

GPFOF opened at C$3.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.35. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a one year low of C$1.88 and a one year high of C$3.23.

Get Grupo Financiero Inbursa alerts:

About Grupo Financiero Inbursa

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers automotive credit, medical expenses, and personal and business online banking services, as well as provides insurance products. Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.