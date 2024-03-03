Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Short Interest Up 23.0% in February

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,266,300 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the January 31st total of 5,096,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,221.9 days.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance
GPFOF opened at C$3.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.35. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a one year low of C$1.88 and a one year high of C$3.23.
About Grupo Financiero Inbursa
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Financiero Inbursa
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Inbursa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.