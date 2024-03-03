Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.95

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $46.95, with a volume of 1712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.60.

Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $501.62 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000.

About Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

