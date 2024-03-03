HC Wainwright Comments on Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.70) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of DNLI opened at $20.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.98. Denali Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $33.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 18,003 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,336,000 after buying an additional 74,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $193,755.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,237.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 9,972 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $193,755.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,237.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $38,967.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 124,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,896.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,270 shares of company stock worth $1,200,944 in the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, developing a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases. It pursues new treatments by assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the blood-brain barrier, and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement.

