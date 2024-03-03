HC Wainwright Lowers Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Price Target to $19.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 252.50% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Shares of NVAX opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $754.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.99. Novavax has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $11.36.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $291.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.96 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Novavax will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 309.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45,574 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 3,181.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 40,632 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 44.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 108,392 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Novavax by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 81,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 31,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

