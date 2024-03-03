HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BioLineRx to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.
Get Our Latest Report on BioLineRx
BioLineRx Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BioLineRx by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 189,678 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BioLineRx Company Profile
BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BioLineRx
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.