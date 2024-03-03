HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded BioLineRx to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 4th.

BioLineRx Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BLRX stock opened at $1.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $96.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.40. BioLineRx has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BioLineRx by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 189,678 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLineRx by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioLineRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 2.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd., a pre-commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on oncology. The company develops Motixafortide, a peptide, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of autologous stem cell mobilization and Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma patients, and Phase 1b clinical trials in patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome secondary to COVID-19 and other respiratory viral infections, as well as for the treatment of solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia.

