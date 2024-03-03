HC Wainwright Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ACAD. Robert W. Baird began coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $24.01 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 0.40.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.04). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $231.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $137,584.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,890 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,626.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $391,705 in the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $31,110,000. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,255,000 after buying an additional 1,793,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,593,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,909,000 after buying an additional 1,536,756 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $17,765,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4,022.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 955,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 932,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

