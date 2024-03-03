HC Wainwright Trims Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Target Price to $3.50

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

VTNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vertex Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Northland Securities downgraded Vertex Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Vertex Energy has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 190.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Energy during the third quarter valued at $56,000. 55.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. It engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. The company also sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

