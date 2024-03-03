Head to Head Review: City (NASDAQ:CHCO) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF)

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) and BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $2.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. BancFirst pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. City pays out 37.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BancFirst pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and BancFirst has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years.

Get City alerts:

Volatility and Risk

City has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BancFirst has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 33.31% 18.62% 1.95% BancFirst 26.25% 15.58% 1.74%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares City and BancFirst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares City and BancFirst’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $282.40 million 5.26 $114.36 million $7.61 13.18 BancFirst $809.34 million 3.55 $212.46 million $6.34 13.75

BancFirst has higher revenue and earnings than City. City is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BancFirst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.4% of City shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.0% of BancFirst shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of City shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.7% of BancFirst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for City and BancFirst, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 2 0 0 2.00 BancFirst 1 1 0 0 1.50

City currently has a consensus price target of $102.50, indicating a potential upside of 2.18%. BancFirst has a consensus price target of $85.50, indicating a potential downside of 1.89%. Given City’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe City is more favorable than BancFirst.

Summary

City beats BancFirst on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About City

(Get Free Report)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, interactive voice response systems, and credit and debit card services. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About BancFirst

(Get Free Report)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments. It offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services. The company also provides commercial and agricultural non-real estate loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchase of equipment, and other needs; lending services that include private banking, energy, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and industrial loans; and loans to finance purchases of consumer goods, such as automobiles, boats, household goods, vacations, and education. In addition, it engages in the investment management and administration of trusts for individuals, corporations, and employee benefit plans, as well as bond trustee and paying agent business for various Oklahoma municipalities and governmental entities; and provision of item processing, research, and other correspondent banking services. Further, the company is involved in real estate investment and insurance agency services; and providing depository and funds transfer, collection, safe deposit box, cash management, and other services. It serves customers in non-metropolitan trade centers and cities in the metropolitan statistical areas of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as United Community Corporation and changed its name to BancFirst Corporation in November 1988. BancFirst Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.