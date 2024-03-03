Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 92.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 76,782 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hess were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HES. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the third quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the third quarter worth about $30,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.29.

Hess Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $148.19 on Friday. Hess Co. has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.82.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,457,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total transaction of $10,777,604.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $8,330,973.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,457,302.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

