HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 1,030 Shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter worth about $5,041,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON raised its stake in Ryan Specialty by 142.3% in the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 365,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after purchasing an additional 214,429 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryan Specialty by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,002,000 after buying an additional 64,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE RYAN opened at $53.61 on Friday. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $53.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 105.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.58.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $532.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ryan Specialty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

About Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

