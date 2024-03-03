HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 138.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,877 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 233.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1,935.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.94. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -29.47%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Newell Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

