HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,675 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 79,047 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.00. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $36.43.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.24. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

TPH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

