HighTower Advisors LLC Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calumet Specialty Products Partners were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mawer sold 15,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $268,711.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,540.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of CLMT stock opened at $15.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $20.25.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $976.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.71 million. Calumet Specialty Products Partners had a net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Read Our Latest Report on CLMT

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. manufactures, formulates, and markets slate of specialty branded products to various consumer-facing and industrial markets in North America and internationally. Its Specialty Products and Solutions segment offers various solvents, waxes, customized lubricating oils, white oils, petrolatums, gels, esters, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.