HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,044 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $743,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Cora Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $48.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $759.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12. iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.50.

iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF Company Profile

The iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet Global Cyber Security index. The fund tracks a market cap-selected and -weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies involved in cyber hardware and software. IHAK was launched on Jun 11, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

