HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 98,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 84,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 203,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period.

ILF opened at $28.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $29.83.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

