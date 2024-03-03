HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 1.32% of Global X Gold Explorers ETF worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 3,770.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Gold Explorers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get Global X Gold Explorers ETF alerts:

Global X Gold Explorers ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GOEX opened at $22.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.10. Global X Gold Explorers ETF has a 1-year low of $20.71 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34.

Global X Gold Explorers ETF Company Profile

The Global X Gold Explorers ETF (GOEX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks in the gold mining industry as an explorer or developer. GOEX was launched on Nov 3, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Gold Explorers ETF (NYSEARCA:GOEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Gold Explorers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Gold Explorers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.