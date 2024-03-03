HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,168 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 24,701 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,885,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $823,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 7,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $57.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.67. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.87. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $57.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 10.37%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, December 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Morrison Home

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.87, for a total value of $40,449.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,063 shares of company stock worth $10,766,882 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

