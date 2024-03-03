HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEK)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Future Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:BTEK – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 3.39% of BlackRock Future Tech ETF worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $499,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Future Tech ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Future Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Future Tech ETF by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Future Tech ETF alerts:

BlackRock Future Tech ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

BlackRock Future Tech ETF stock opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. BlackRock Future Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 million, a P/E ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 1.33.

About BlackRock Future Tech ETF

The BlackRock Future Tech ETF (BTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Country World index. The fund is actively managed to invest in global equities involved in the technology sector. BTEK was launched on Sep 29, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Future Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Future Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.