HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,272 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the third quarter worth $65,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

DNP stock opened at $8.83 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 8.62%.

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

