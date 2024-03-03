Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,035 ($25.81).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIK shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,960 ($24.86) to GBX 2,000 ($25.37) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($27.27) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of HIK stock opened at GBX 1,933.50 ($24.52) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,915.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,934.78. The company has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2,885.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.45. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of GBX 1,614.50 ($20.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,222 ($28.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8,507.46%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

