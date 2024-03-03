Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOMB. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $1,522,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Pat Hickman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,522,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 238,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John W. Allison acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $454,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,509,982 shares in the company, valued at $125,296,990.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

NYSE:HOMB opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.10. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.61 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.50 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

