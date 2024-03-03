Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stock Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,995 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 29.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Shell by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,275,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,405,215,000 after purchasing an additional 402,896 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Shell by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,907,928 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,322,801,000 after purchasing an additional 492,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after purchasing an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,739,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BNP Paribas downgraded Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $63.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

