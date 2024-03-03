Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,779 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $1,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SBRA. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 363.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 45.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBRA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.99 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 279.80 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.08 and a 12-month high of $14.82.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 2,400.00%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Free Report)

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.