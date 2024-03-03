IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.05% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 153,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $46.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.81. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.29 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.05). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The business had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $36.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEAYA Biosciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 23,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $1,072,785.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,870,973.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Briseno Andres Ruiz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,557 shares of company stock worth $7,031,312. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.