Immunocore Holdings plc Forecasted to Earn FY2028 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) – Capital One Financial issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for Immunocore in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Quibria expects that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Immunocore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $70.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.25 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Immunocore from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.85.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMCR

Immunocore Stock Up 0.3 %

Immunocore stock opened at $67.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.83. Immunocore has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Immunocore by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Immunocore by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Immunocore by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 119,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 63,150 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Immunocore by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,944,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,174,000 after acquiring an additional 423,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Immunocore by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 293,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.