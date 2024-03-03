Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Earns “Hold” Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial restated their hold rating on shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $63.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Inari Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of Inari Medical stock opened at $45.40 on Thursday. Inari Medical has a 1-year low of $44.40 and a 1-year high of $71.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares in the company, valued at $68,040,684.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 170,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,681,932.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total transaction of $1,627,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,040,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 54.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

